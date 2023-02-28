Mahama to launch presidential campaign in Volta Region on March 2

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Feb - 28 - 2023 , 20:06

Former President John Dramani Mahama will launch his campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race on Thursday (March 2, 2023).

The launch will take place at Sokode near Ho in the Volta Region at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

If he is successful with his bid to lead the NDC, it will be the fourth time Mr Mahama will be leading the NDC to a general election.

He led the NDC in 2012 and won to become president, led in 2016 and 2020 but lost on both occasions to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who he had earlier defeated in 2012.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu, and Ernest Korbeah have also picked forms to contest for the same position.