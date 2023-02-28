#NigeriaDecides2023: Obasanjo alleges fraud in presidential election but calls for calm

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 28 - 2023 , 08:30

"Compatriot Nigerians, please exercise patience until the wrong is righted. I strongly believe that nobody will toy with the future and fortune of Nigeria..."

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has alleged that the results of last Saturday’s presidential election have been doctored and manipulated.

He has therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demand a review of the results collation process

In a statement he personally signed and issued on Monday, Mr Obasanjo alleged that most of the results that are “brought outside BVAS and Server are not true reflection of the will of Nigerians.”

Mr Obasanjo is one of the major backers of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Labour Party and some other opposition parties like PDP have withdrawn from the final collation and announcement of results after they accused the electoral commission of not posting results on the INEC web portal.

The parties said not pasting the results from the polling units on the online portal as required by INEC guidelines suggests the results being announced may have been tampered with.

In his Monday statement, which he also broadcast via video, Mr Obasanjo hailed Mr Buhari for his resolve to ensure a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

He, however, appealed to President Buhari to save the country from the looming danger that might hit the country as a result of the election.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in the presidential election. But only four, candidates of the Labour Party, APC, PDP and NNPP, are considered major contenders.