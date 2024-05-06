Let’s work to win Central Region convincingly - NDC running mate to party faithful

Timothy Gobah Politics May - 06 - 2024 , 09:57

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said she will work with the rank and file of the party to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Central Region convincingly.

Addressing a forum of party executives in the region last Thursday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged members of the party to work hard and remain committed to the cause of the party to enable it to win the December 7 polls.

She said, as a native of the region, she would work tirelessly with all members of the party to win the region for the party. "As a loyal native of the region, I have resolved to make sure the region turns green by winning convincingly in both the presidential and parliamentary elections," she said.

Forum

The forum held at the University of Cape Coast's School of Graduate Studies was attended by regional and constituency executives, members of the regional parliamentary caucus and representatives of the Central Regional Council of Elders.

In attendance were the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Chairman of the Central Region Caucus in Accra, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, and parliamentary aspirants of the party in the region.

The forum discussed the target set by the party to win not less than 20 parliamentary seats in the region. The party currently has 13 out of the 23 seats in the region.

It was also used to raise funds to support the activities of the party and the voter registration exercise in the region.

20 seats

“We want to win 20 seats. We should not be complacent about the idea of a stronghold and the fear that we have not won this or that constituency before, we will rest on our oars. Our party is replete with stories of how we were able to overcome and win in areas that we thought were impossible,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She also stressed the need for party members to refrain from holding onto actions or pronouncements that happened in the past and forge ahead in unity, in the supreme interest of the party, as it would be instrumental in the party’s forward march to victory in the upcoming general election.

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Asiedu, said every effort was being made to ensure that the region fell for the NDC, stressing that “The gains will be monumental for both presidential and parliamentary elections”.