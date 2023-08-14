I'll win Adentan seat for NPP — O.B. Nartey

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Politics Aug - 14 - 2023 , 08:35

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan Constituency, Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, popularly known as O.B. Nartey, has given a firm assurance of winning the parliamentary primary and subsequently annexing the seat for the party.

He, therefore, appealed to party delegates to vote for him massively in the primary.

He also appealed to all party faithful to regard him as their best candidate, determined and capable of winning the parliamentary seat come December, 2024.

Mr Nartey expressed the optimism in an interview with the Daily Graphic after submitting his forms to contest in the Adentan primary to elect a parliamentary candidate to contest on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general election.

Constituents

He assured delegates of the party and constituents that he would work to improve their welfare when given the mandate to represent them as their Member of Parliament.

“As a grassroots person, I am in the contest to help change the narrative and ensure that the welfare of the people is paramount,” he said.

Mr Nartey, a broadcaster and the youngest among the three other contestants in the race, outlined his vision for the constituency when given the opportunity to serve them as their Member of Parliament.

Plan

He said his four-year development plan for the constituency was in the areas of infrastructure, education health care and economic empowerment.

He said he would work to improve the road network and water supply, build bridges for easy access to neighbouring communities, help to expand access to quality health care and education.

In the area of economic development, Mr Nartey said he would help create a small business loan programme to support local entrepreneurs and a business incubator to attract new businesses to the constituency.