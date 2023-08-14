Constitutional governance is still the best - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 14 - 2023 , 12:44

"Constitutional governance is still best. It allows us to peacefully change our leaders if we believe they are not working in the interest of the people," former President John Dramani Mahama has stated.

In a social media post on Sunday, marking his countdown to Election 2024 in what he described as "483 days to go for the verdict of the people," Mr Mahama appeared to have started counting down on the days left for the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Appearing to make references to military take overs in some West Africa countries in recent times, the former President stated "Constitutional governance is still best."

Mr. Mahama, who led Ghana as President from July 24, 2012 to January 6, 2013 for the unexpired term of President J.E.A. Mills following his demise, and was elected to lead from January 7, 2013 to January 6, 2017 is seeking re-election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).