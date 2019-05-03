Govt performing but needs your support

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, has assured that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was poised to provide the infrastructure needs of the people but needed their maximum support to succeed.
He said there were a lot of evidence to prove that the government was performing which deserved to be praised.
He cited examples of school infrastructure projects completed at Odumase Anglican Primary, Yokwenor Municipal Assembly Primary School, Oborpah-Djerkiti Municipal Assembly Primary School kindergarten block and Bueyonye Municipal Assembly Primary School as well as toilet facilities provided for most of the communities across the entire municipality to buttress his point.
“What we, as a government needs from the communities where these development projects are ongoing is to monitor the projects and see to it that they are completed on time for the beneficiaries. There is nothing wrong if you, as a community member, see something wrong with the facility being given to your community and you draw the attention of the assembly engineer or myself for correction. This must, however, be done devoid of partisan politics’’, the MCE stressed.
CHPS compound
Mr Tetteh made the comment when he inspected an ongoing Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound project being executed with funds from the district development fund (DDF) for the people of Wawase and its environs in the Middle Belt of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality. The beneficiary communities include Wawase, Aplah, Poponya-Obelemanya, Okwedor, Nyrase, Odornor, Pierngua, Abobeng and Atortorsi.
The MCE noted that because of lack of a health facility in that part of the municipality, people who fell sick had to attend hospital at either Adjena Gyakiti or Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District which was really worrying.
He said when the project was completed, it would help those communities to access basic health facility but when the situation got worse then there would be referrals to Akosombo VRA Hospital.
He said as part of the one million cedis per constituency policy, Wawase community was also benefiting from mechanised solar powered water system which was near completion and would soon be handed over to the community to enable them to get potable water.
In the same way, electricity is also being provided and the poles were already erected in the communities in the Middle Belt.
He added that the 31 kilometre Oborpah Junction through Oborpah to Poponya-Obelemanya road was being considered for resurfacing and when the process was completed, that portion of the road in the municipality would be tackled adding that all those should attract some commendation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The MCE said when those projects were completed the Middle Belt of the municipality was going to be turned into a city.
Dream come through
The Administrative officer of the Lower Manya Krobo Ghana Health Service, Mr Emmanuel Ashiabi, who represented the Health Director, said the Wawase Health Post issue was a long-standing dream that had been on the drawing board for the health directorate and thanked the assembly for taking the issue up at long last.
An opinion leader of the Wawase community, Mr William Affrim, said the CHPS compound being constructed in the community was a big relief for the community and appealed for quality work to be done in order to get value for money.