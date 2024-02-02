Eyiah Quansah calls for togetherness to win 2024 elections

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 02 - 2024 , 07:01

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has urged party supporters to work together as a strong team to maximise adequate votes in the December 7, elections.

"The party's ultimate goal is to go the extra mile in its campaign to help break the 8 in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections to continue with its excellent policies and programmes to better the lot of Ghanaians," She said.

Gratitude

Speaking to the media at Gomoa Ekwamkrom to express gratitude to the delegates and entire supporters over her victory, she pledged to maintain the selfless and transparent administration which had united all party members in the constituency for the past eight years.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah expressed the need for all to work hard to improve on the previous results to retain the seat in the upcoming elections.

The MP appealed to the supporters and delegates to give her enough space and to assist her in engaging the communities to know their present needs to solve them.

"I am an MP for all and not for only NPP supporters, let me also try to reach out to opposition members since we are all one people with one destiny trying to build a prosperous nation," she said and added that there was no need to discriminate against anyone because the party needed a united front with all hands on deck to win floating voters to its side massively.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah, who is also the Deputy Minister of the Interior, said her doors were wildly opened to all supporters, including those who campaigned against her during the parliamentary primary.

The MP was thankful to the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo, for his tireless efforts and support given to her during her campaign which contributed to her massive win.

She appealed to the members of the party to bury their differences which was the only way to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections to help create an enabling environment for the people to live quality lives. — GNA