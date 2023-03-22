Cut down waste in government – Sammy Gyamfi

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Mar - 22 - 2023 , 09:40

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi want the government to cut down waste to help tackle the economic challenges.

“Mr. President cut down on the waste, the waste in your government is too much. They told us two years ago that they were going to cut expenditures yet we see an increase in waste” he said.

Speaking to TV3 on Wednesday morning (March 22, 2023), Mr. Gyamfi cited the National Cathedral project as one of the "wasteful expenditures" of the government that needs to stop.

“The government is wasting the public purse on a needless National Cathedral. Do we need a national cathedral in the midst of this economic crisis?”

“Cut down on the bloated size of the government and we can make huge savings,” he added.

He also called on government to eschew corruption and punish persons involved in corrupt practices.