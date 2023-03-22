Promote social ­cohesion -Isaac Osei tells politicians

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 22 - 2023 , 08:15

A former Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Osei, has urged politicians to use their influence in society to unite the country and inspire social cohesion.

The Board Chairman for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority said politicians wielded a lot of influence and they must use it to symbolise peace and unity even in their quest for political power.

Mr Osei also advised the electorates to shun political leaders that were found to be fuelling tribalism and ethnocentrism through their campaigns.

In an interaction with the media last week, the former NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region stressed that such acts had the tendency to spark violence and destabilise the country, hence the need to always guard against them.

“The consequences of tribalism and ethnocentrism are far too dangerous for any country to bear.

“In fact, those who use tribalism and religious bigotry to enhance their own political agenda must be condemned and relegated to the dustbins of history,” Mr Osei said.

Anchor of hope

The former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) gave the advice on the sidelines of the inauguration of the National Anchor of Hope Society.

The initiative by Michael Ezzan, who is the President of the society, is meant to bring together members of the Catholic Church, irrespective of their tribe, social standing and political affiliation.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, presided over the Mass during the inauguration.

Lessons

Mr Osei, who is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), said the ideals and objectives of the National Anchor of Hope Society was exemplary of what political leaders must exhibit.

He expressed the hope that the strive for unity by the society would be a good example for national political leaders in the light of recent outburst by some politicians who appeared to think that tribal politics was what will win the votes.

Mr Osei said the unfortunate incident in Rwanda in 1994, where hundreds of thousands were killed in a genocide, was an example of the dire consequences of tribalism.

He said just as membership of the National Anchor of Hope Society was not limited to tribe, religion or gender, the selection of a leader for Ghana and the 275 constituencies must also be done along the virtuous lines of unity and nationalism.

Creative ideas

Instead of throwing the tribal card, the former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery said politicians and aspirants must come out with creative ways of solving the country’s challenges.

He said the goal of every one seeking to be in political leadership must always revolve around making the lives of the people better.