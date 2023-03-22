NPP mourns Dr Akoto Osei, directs party flags to fly at half-mast

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 22 - 2023 , 10:02

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all party flags at its national headquarters and in the respective regions and constituencies be flown at half-mast for the next seven days in honour of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance who passed on last Monday.



“The party extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and also commiserates with the rest of the nation for the painful loss of this illustrious citizen,” a statement signed and issued by the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, to mourn the late Dr Akoto Osei said.

The statement said the party received with profound shock and disbelief news of the passing of Dr Akoto Osei, which sad event occurred last Monday, March 20, 2023.

It said the late Dr Akoto Osei was a leading member of the NPP, and served as a Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency on the ticket of the Party for 20 years.

The statement described Dr Akoto Osei as a renowned statesman having served this country with distinction as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry during the Kufuor administration, and later as a Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“The late distinguished banker, as he was known to all, embodied humility, dedication and selflessness in his service to party and country,” the statement added.