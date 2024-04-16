Birim Central Assembly elects Presiding Member

Apr - 16 - 2024

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has elected Castro Asumadu-Addae, a government-appointed assembly member, as its presiding member.

Initially, two elected assembly members, namely Michael Sakyi Appiah (Oda Nkwantanum electoral area) and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi (Akyem Aboabo electoral area) showed interest in the position, but they later bowed out for Mr Asumadu-Addae to go unopposed.

This is the second time Mr Asumadu-Addae has been appointed as the presiding member of the municipal assembly. He was the presiding member from 2020 to 2022 but at the end of his first term, he did not seek reelection.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Asumadu-Addae was grateful to his colleague assembly members for the trust and confidence reposed in him and promised to prove equal to the task.

He advised the assembly members to close their ranks and work in unity to contribute meaningfully to the development of the municipality. The function coincided with the swearing-in of the nine-member government-appointed assembly members.

The Birim Central Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Kofi Annan Noonoo, conducted the elections. The Oda District Magistrate, Adeline Owusu Asante, who performed the swearing-in ceremonies at separate functions, admonished the assembly members to be guided by their oaths and live up to expectations.

The Birim Central Municipal Coordinating Director, Haruna Adamu Zure, who supervised the event on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, was happy everything ended peacefully.