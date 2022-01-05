Ayisi-Boateng joins NPP chairmanship race

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to South Africa, Dr George Ayisi- Boateng, has declared his intention to contest for the national chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He confirmed his decision in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Kumasi last Monday.
According to Dr Ayisi-Boateng, who had concurrent accreditation to the Republics of Mauritius and Seychelles, and the Kingdoms of Eswatini and Lesotho, details of his move would be made known in due course.
Flyers
Flyers showing his next political move - NPP national chairmanship- emerged on social media last Monday.
The message carried on the flyers read: "George Ayisi-Boateng for National Chairman" #OnipaNua2022.
When asked whether the flyers were real, he answered, "By His Grace."
A political colossus in the Ashanti Region, Dr Ayisi- Boateng, 76, is nicknamed "Onipa Nua" in Kumasi where he had lived and worked for many years.
He is a founder member of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.
Profile
Last year, the former envoy wrote his name in the history books when at age 75, he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Political Economy from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.
His topic for the PhD studies was “Political Regimes and Ghana's Economic Development in the Fourth Republic.”
In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him as Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa.
While in South Africa, he gained admission to both the University of South Africa and the University of Witwatersrand but he opted for Wits.
During his work as High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, he played various roles to attract automobile companies such as VW and Nissan to set up assembly plants in Ghana.
VW has already started assembling vehicles in Ghana.
Other candidates
Names that have popped up for the NPP chairmanship race include Mr Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Nana Akomea and Mr Stephen Ntim.
Contest
The NPP is set to go the polls this year to elect polling station, electoral area co-ordinators, constituency, regional and national executive members.
The National Executive Committee of the party is yet to come up with the timetable for the election, which would also culminate in the election of the party’s flag bearer for the 2024 presidential election.