CPP targets membership drive — Nana Yaa Jantuah

The Convention People's Party (CPP) will this year intensify its re-organisation and membership drive to embrace Ghanaians from all walks of life to make the party very formidable.
That, the party explained, would be done through grass-roots mobilisation, education of party members and sensitisation to the core values and principles as Nkrumaists.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic on the plans of the party for this year, the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, said the party was putting together a formidable communication team to respond promptly to national issues and propagate the core principles of Nkrumaism.
The move, according to her, formed part of the party’s strategy of building structures for wider participation in both party and national activities and to make the party more formidable to clinch victory in the next general election.
Vision
Nana Yaa Jantuah said the re-organisation and membership drive would support the cause of the party to win power in 2024, adding that “going forward, we are doing everything right, putting structures in place to make sure that the party is better placed to win future elections in Ghana and make a fundamental contribution to democratic governance in the country.”
She said as part of the party’s restructuring and membership drive efforts, the party will start from the polling station branch, electoral area branch and to the constituency level.
Branch levels
The CPP general secretary said the leadership of the party had put together a comprehensive plan and programme for the party pending approval by the Central Committee, the highest administrative organ of the party, before it would be rolled out.
“We have a timetable we are working with and as and when our programmes are approved by the Central Committee, we will make the details known to the public,” she said,
