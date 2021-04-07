EC to mount platforms for Nkoranza North and South District Level Elections

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that it will mount platforms for candidates of the upcoming Nkoranza North and South District Level Elections slated for Friday, April 16, 2021.
The Commission in a press release issued on April 7, 2021, said the period for the platform mounting is Monday, April 12, 2021, to Wednesday, April 14, 2021, and it would be organized in each Electoral Area and Unit where elections will be held.
"The Platform Mounting will afford an opportunity for Candidates of the District Level Elections to present themselves and their programmes to the Electorate," the statement said.
"Each Candidate would be provided with a specific time frame to present his/her programme, after which the Electorate would ask questions on their qualifications and programmes".
Warning
The EC also entreated the public to refrain from slandering any candidate as failure to substantiate such allegations may lead to legal action.
The release added that no party, organization or group of persons is permitted to mount a Platform on behalf of any candidate.
"Additionally, all Candidates and their supporters are advised to desist from acts of violence, threats or intimidation aimed at inducing and compelling Voters to vote or refrain from voting for a particular candidate," the statement said.
Background
The election follows the expiration of the term of office of the assembly and unit committee members of the Nkoranza North and South districts
The filing of nominations for the election closed on March 12, 2021.