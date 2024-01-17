Development projects initiated in election years are a 'scam' - ADA MP

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah says all development projects initiated by governments in election years should be regarded as a "scam."

Her explanation is that from past experiences, all governments have not been able to complete such projects and that they only initiate them in an attempt to convince the electorate to vote for the incumbent government.

Following this argument, she is therefore urging traditional authorities not to support any new project initiated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) this year and wants them to "boycott" sod cutting ceremonies this year.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an engagement with traditional leaders at Dodowa in Accra on Tuesday, [January 16, 2024], the legislator who is also the Second Deputy Whip of the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, she said the NPP government for instance could not have initiated some projects immediately they came into office and has waited till an election year in a bid to lure citizens to vote for them.

She therefore urged Ghanaians to be cautious of such deceitful gestures in the form of infrastructural developments.

“Nobody should believe any government cutting sod in an election year,

She also urged chiefs not to worry themselves by putting on their beautiful kente cloth following any president who is about to exit power in an election year to go and cut sod for projects when for seven to eight years, the president couldn't start a project.