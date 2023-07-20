Deputy NYA CEO to contest NPP Adentan primary

Diana Mensah Politics Jul - 20 - 2023 , 10:34

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the only political party that could ensure the development of the Adentan Constituency, hence the need for the people to rally behind her and the party.

Ms Manu, also popularly known as Kozie, said she would focus on women empowerment and champion development projects to improve the lives of the people when she wins the bid to represent the people on the ticket of the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general election.

She made known her intentions in an interview with the Daily Graphic after she submited her nomination forms to the Vetting and Elections Committee at the NPP Adentan Constituency Office last Monday.

Poised to win

Ms Manu is currently the only woman and the first out of three aspirants to pick and submit their nomination forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary primary in the constituency.

“As the only female among male aspirants, this is an opportunity to empower and encourage many more women to enter into national politics at least to help facilitate women's direct engagement in public decision-making,” said Ms Manu

She said she was poised to win the parliamentary seat in the Adentan Constituency for the NPP and, therefore, appealed to the constituents to support and rally behind her for the development of the constituency.

"I embarked on this journey last year and did my research on the constituency.

My focus is to bring development to the people in this constituency, by helping them with some of their basic needs.

I can state without a doubt that when NPP is retained in power, the constituency will see a lot of development,” she said.

She vowed to cooperate with party members, municipal and assembly officials and use her capability to provide the constituency with decent socio-economic structures which every individual deserved.

Approval

The Chairman of the NPP Adentan Constituency, Koku Acolatse; Chairman of the constituency Elections and Vetting Committee, Richard Obiri-Yeboah and the constituency secretary of the NPP, Cobby Bediako, inspected and approved the completed forms.

"I have checked all the documents and it is complete.

I wish you all the best in the election," Mr Bediako stated.

He, therefore, admonished the aspirant and her team to ensure free and peaceful elections to enable the party and the constituency to win the upcoming elections in 2024.

Fanfare

Before submitting the form, Ms Manu and her team who were sporting the campaign branded T-Shirts embarked on a float through some principal streets in the constituency amid drumming and dancing.

Some placards they bore read Kozie cares, vote for Kozie; Kozie, the voice of unity for Adentan; Akosua Manu(Kozie) Adentan is calling…..

She was later accompanied by some former national and regional officers of NPP, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators and polling station executives to submit her nomination form.

Ms Manu's intention to contest the Adentan Constituency Parliamentary seat was officially made public after the NPP opened nominations for parliamentary aspirants in orphan constituencies where the party has no representation on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

It is scheduled to close on Thursday, August 10, 2023 and elections are expected to be held from September to December.

Other aspirants

So far two other aspirants are in the NPP Adentan parliamentary primaries contest with Ms Manu; They are Alfred Kiki and Kwesi Obeng-Fosu.

The Adentan parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, who won the seat in 2020.