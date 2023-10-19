Caution supporters against violence on media - PRINPAG to politicians

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Oct - 19 - 2023 , 06:26

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has advised all politicians to caution their supporters and members to avoid violence, especially against the media.

That, it said, was because no democracy can be effective without the active participation and involvement of the media.

The advice comes on the back of the association’s condemnation of an attack on Citi FM's Akosua Otchere during the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary aspirants vetting in the Odododiodio Constituency last Friday,

Press freedom

A statement issued by the association said the act did not only undermine the fundamental principles of press freedom, but it also raised serious concerns about the safety and security of journalists who were committed to providing unbiased and objective news coverage.

“This is coming barely a week after some political thugs affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) barged in a live programme in the studios of United Television (UTV) in Accra with sticks, stones and machetes, scaring panellists, presenters and producers.

“That attack was widely condemned by several stakeholders, and we thought we had witnessed the last of such incidents,” it stressed.

It added that the attack was a clear violation of the journalist’s rights to carry out her duties without fear of reprisal and urged the NDC to live up to its words by identifying those criminal elements to bring them to justice.

The statement said it could not be overemphasised that journalist played a critical role in society and democratic governance, ensuring that citizens were informed and empowered to make well-informed decisions.

PRINPAG, therefore, called on all political parties and all media stakeholders in the country to create an environment that fostered freedom of the press by prioritising the safety of journalists.