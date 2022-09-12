By all means the National Cathedral will be built - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the building of the National Cathedral.
Speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Graceland Teshie Nungua in Accra on Sunday [September 11, 2022], President Akufo-Addo said the national cathedral project was something dear to his government, stressing that it will be built by all means to the glory and honour of God.
President Akufo-Addo had joined the family and friends of Joseph Siaw Agyepong, founder and chairman of Zoomlion at his late father’s thanksgiving service.
While commiserating with Mr. Agyepong and his family for their loss during the difficult moment, President Akufo-Addo encouraged him to take consolation in the fact that his late father gave birth to him to affect lives positively.
