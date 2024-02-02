Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS will affect their citizens – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unfortunate the decision by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw their membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three countries, currently under military rule, have announced their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

Their argument is that ECOWAS has outlived its usefulness and does not support their cause.

President Akufo-Addo, a former ECOWAS Chair said the decision would affect the people in those countries.

He also indicated that they were yet to meet to ascertain the impacts of their withdrawal and the way forward.

“This unfortunate decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to withdraw from the ECOWAS community is going to be very negative for the populations there. But ECOWAS is yet to meet. It happened on Sunday, and we are waiting for a signal from the head, Nigerian President Tinubu, to indicate the time when we will have a summit to examine the implications of what has happened and the way forward for the community,” he stated.