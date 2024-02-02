NPP Nasara Coordinator endorses Dr. Bawumia for 2024 Elections

The National Nasara Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Aziz Haruna Futa, has expressed his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Drawing an analogy to wartime, Futa argued that during periods of economic hardship like the one Ghana faces, "we don't need teachers, neither communicators" to lead the country.

"...See, the elephant is going to prevail. We are in an economic war, it is worldwide, and we don't need teachers, nor communicators to save the situation," Futa said in an interview on GHOne TV.

He emphasized the need for an "economist" with expertise in handling such situations and cited Dr. Bawumia's qualifications in this regard.

"When there is war, you need soldiers with AK 47 to deal with the situation, when there is economic crisis, you need an economist, and in Dr Bawumia lies those qualities."

Futa lauded Dr. Bawumia's efforts in promoting digitalization within Ghana, stating that "he has demonstrated that when it comes to economic digitalization, he is second to none."

He expressed confidence that the Vice President possessed the necessary leadership qualities and economic knowledge to restore Ghana's fortunes.