Prez. Akufo-Addo is the best President the NPP has produced - Asenso-Boakye (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Politics Feb - 02 - 2024 , 12:33

The Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has lauded President Akufo-Addo as the most exceptional leader produced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Specifically commending Akufo-Addo's leadership during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Asenso-Boakye asserted that the situation could have been more dire under a different president.

Expressing the belief that Ghanaians will both celebrate and feel the absence of President Akufo-Addo for his distinctive governance in the upcoming years, Asenso-Boakye made these remarks during an interview on Starr FM on February 1, 2024.

When questioned about the comparison between former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Asenso Boakye described President Akufo-Addo as the superior president.

I'll choose Akufo-Addo over Kuffour as the best President the NPP has ever produced considering the circumstances both have faced under their leadership - Asenso-Boakye#StarrChat with @TheRealBolaRay



Watch full interview here: https://t.co/GvcCGeMgUd pic.twitter.com/OHBnfzZi9p — Starr 103.5 FM (@starr1035fm) February 2, 2024

He elaborated on his stance by highlighting that while former President Kufour had also served as the leader of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo’s current circumstances and the decisions made under his leadership set him apart as the optimal choice.

“Kufour has played his part and he has left, and Akufo-Addo is actually on it, and the decisions and the circumstances under his leadership are totally different from that of President Kufour," he said.

When pressed further by the host to make a choice, he added: “I’ll choose Akufo-Addo because I have worked directly with him and I know him, and I’ve benefitted from his leadership, his wise counsel, and everything, even though President Kufour is also more like a father to me.”