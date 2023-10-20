You don't vote for me comment to flood victims in 'bad taste', apologise - Minority

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologise to flood victims from the Akosombo Dam spillage and also acknowledge that he erred in telling them that they don't vote for him.

For him, the President's comment when he visited the flooded areas last Monday was in a bad taste, hence the need for President Akufo-Addo to apologise to the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Dr. Ato Forson made the call when the Minority on Friday visited some victims of the dam spillage to donate some relief items.

A number of communities in South Tongu, Central Tongu and North Tongu districts have experienced severe flooding following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Following the impact of the flood waters from the dam, President Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 16, 2023, visited the area to sympathise with the victims and said the government's immediate action was to provide relief items and that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will look at a term plan on how to assist farmers whose farms have been destroyed by the floods.

It was during his (President’s) address that he said he had come to visit the area to provide any assistance they needed to live comfortably and safely as Ghanaians and that he took the oath of office as the President for the whole country.

President Akufo-Addo said he could not neglect the people in their time of need even though they did not vote for him when he contested the Presidential electionsm, "when these things happen and government acts, politics does not come in at all. I took the oath of office as president to protect every citizen of Ghana, whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the president. So Togbe, I want you and your elders and the people to understand that the government is acting for all Ghanaians," he said.

"I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help, because if it is a question of who votes for me and who does not vote for me, I should not be here because you don't vote for me, that is not my concern," the President added.

Dr Ato Forson said the Minority would investigate the actions of the Volta River Authority (VRA) which has resulted in the flooding of many areas in Volta and Eastern regions.