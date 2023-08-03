Alan campaign team finds "unqualified" delegates on NPP presidential election register

Graphic.com.gh Politics Aug - 03 - 2023 , 17:38

The campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, one of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised concerns over some anomalies it says it has discovered in the delegates register for the upcoming Special Delegates Conference.

In a letter dated August 2, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, the team said the issues must be addressed before the super delegates’ conference scheduled for August 26.

“I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,” Nana Ohene-Ntow wrote.

“Some comments were made by the campaign team upon review of the register which the team is urging the party to address for transparency purposes.”

Below is a copy of the letter