Alan campaign team finds "unqualified" delegates on NPP presidential election register
The campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, one of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised concerns over some anomalies it says it has discovered in the delegates register for the upcoming Special Delegates Conference.
In a letter dated August 2, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, the team said the issues must be addressed before the super delegates’ conference scheduled for August 26.
“I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,” Nana Ohene-Ntow wrote.
“Some comments were made by the campaign team upon review of the register which the team is urging the party to address for transparency purposes.”
Below is a copy of the letter
AUDIT OF SPECIAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE REGISTER
I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign.
Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register.
Hon. Nana Ohene-Now, member of the A4P Campaign, signed for the Register on Friday 28th July 2023. After an audit and review of the guidelines for the SDC. please find the comments of the A4P Campaign as follows.
1, AUDIT OF REGISTER FOR ELIGIBILITY
The Audit was conducted based on presence in the Register used for the last internal elections. In line with the Directive of the General Secretary, no changes are to be made in the Register until the next round of internal Party elections.
- UPPER EAST REGION
The Regional Research and Elections Officer, Edward Naabil (deceased) has been replaced with Daniel Ziba-Appointed.
Given that the General Secretary specifically stated that the Register used for the last National Elections is not to be touched, the appointment in replacement of the late Naabil, is an anomaly requiring explanation.
- CENTRAL REGION
Mfantsiman Chairman, Gibrine Adams (deceased) and Founding Member Kwasi Kyere, also deceased, remain in the Register but the names are not eligible to vote.
- VOLTA REGION
Per the rules, it is improper that the deceased Adaklu Constituency Chairman Shapah Seth, has been replaced with the Adaklu Constituency 1st Vice Chairman Amegboe. Therefore, the 1st Vice Chairperson is not eligible to vote.
- ASHANTI REGION
The 2nd Regional Vice Chairperson Victoria Nyarko Kusi has been duplicated as Victoria Owusu-Achiaw, redesignated in the same Album as Regional Representative to National Coiuncil. The identity needs to be streamlined.
- National Executive Committee
The Chief of Staff (CoS) has been listed to vote under the category of NEC. However, per the Constitution, the Office of CoS is not part of the NEC. Therefore, the Hon. Chief of Staff is not entitled to vote.
- CHAIRPERSONS OF STANDING COMMITTEES OF NATIONAL COUNCIL
There must be clarity on the eligibility status of appointed chairpersons of Committees of National Council.
- SCANNING FOR ELECTRONIC PHOTOGRAPHIC DEVICES
Specific responsibility for scanning for electronic devises to be vested in the Police Service.
A4P would be grateful to have the above taken into account.
Please accept my best regards.
Nana Ohene-Ntow
Head of Elections Planning & Management