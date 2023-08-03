Speaker criticizes govt for not removing taxes on sanitary pads in mid-year budget review

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 03 - 2023 , 09:54

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has criticized the government's failure to remove taxes on sanitary pads during the mid-year budget review.

In a prior appeal, the Speaker had urged the government to utilize the budget review as an opportunity to eliminate taxes on sanitary pads, but disappointingly, the Finance Minister's presentation on Monday did not address this issue.

During a parliamentary debate, the Speaker voiced his response to the matter raised by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, who sought to defend the imposition of the taxes.

The Speaker called on both the current government and future administrations to reconsider the taxation on sanitary pads, expressing concern about the burden it places on manufacturers, including local producers who face taxes on raw materials, resulting in some businesses shutting down.

"It is imperative for the government to reconsider its stance on sanitary pads. The taxes not only apply to imported products but also to locally manufactured ones, and even raw materials are subject to taxation. This issue is of great significance, and I take it seriously. Taxing women, including my mother, who brought me into this world, is something I cannot support. The state should address this matter seriously."

He further pointed out that there are countries where sanitary pads are provided for free, and several nations have already removed heavy taxes on such essential items. The Speaker urged all future governments to reconsider the necessity of taxing these products and highlighted the disproportionate burden it places on the less privileged.

The call to scrap the 20 percent tax on sanitary pads in Ghana has garnered support from numerous stakeholders.