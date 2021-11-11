Akufo-Addo off to UNESCO's 75th anniversary in Paris

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday, November 11, 2021, leading the Ghanaian delegation to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France.
President Akufo-Addo is attending the anniversary at the invitation of UNESCO’s Director General, Audrey Azoulay.
The United Nations Charter, which came into effect on November 16, 1945, provided for the creation of a specialised agency in the fields of education and culture.
President Akufo-Addo will on Friday, November 12, deliver a statement, at the height of the commemoration, on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years.
President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November 13, to Saturday, November 20, take a seven-day leave of absence, during which he has accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate.
The Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin made this known at a press briefing at the Jubilee House Thursday morning.