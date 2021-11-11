Prez Akufo-Addo starts 'much deserved' leave on November 13 - Presidency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Saturday, November 13, 2021, proceed on a seven-day leave of absence, the Presidency has disclosed.
He is expected to resume on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
This was announced today by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin at a press briefing in Accra.
Mr Arhin also disclosed that during his leave, President Akufo-Addo will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on November 19, 2021.
In his absence, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will act as President.
"President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday 13th November to Saturday, 20th November take a much-deserved, long-overdue, seven-day leave of absence during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on the 19th of November," Mr Arhin said.
"He is expected to come back to Ghana on Saturday, 20th November and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead".