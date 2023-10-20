Akosombo Dam spillage: Declare state of emergency - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 20 - 2023 , 09:55

Former President John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the calls made to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in the areas affected by the flood occasioned by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Mr Mahama said it is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than “our crippled economy can bear.”

“I recommend to the Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately,” he wrote on Facebook.

Similar calls

Earlier, former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, also asked the President to declare a state of emergency in the areas.

In his view, it would cause no disturbances if a state of emergency is declared.

“I don’t think there is any harm to declare a state of emergency,” he said in an interview with journalists in Accra after asking the government to prepare ahead of a possible health emergency.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) also backed calls for the declaration of a state of emergency.

GNAT said the state of emergency would ensure public safety and maintenance of law and order.

Communities including Mepe and Battor in the North Tongu Constituency have been severely hit by the flood.

Spillage of water from the Akosombo dam is expected to continue until the excess inflows in the lake recede, according to the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Displaced persons

At least, 26,000 people have been displaced along the lower Volta Basin by the flood occasioned by the spillage.

Among communities devastated by the flood and parts of Battor, Sogakope, Mepe and many island communities in the Volta Region.