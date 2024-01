AG rejects calls for overhaul of 1992 Constitution and says it is one of the best in the world [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jan - 08 - 2024 , 13:14

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has rejected calls for an overhaul of the 1992 Ghana Constitution.

Speaking to Graphic Online on this year's Constitution Day in Accra, Mr Yeboah Dame said the 1992 Ghana Constitution was one of the best in the world.

