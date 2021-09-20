38 Females nominated for MMDCE positions

Thirty -Eight women have been nominated as chief executives for the various Metropoitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
The 38 respresent 14.6 pre cent out of a list of 260.
Some women advocates had expected the female nominees to hit 30 per cent.
In the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 36 out of the nominees for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives were women.
Breakdown
Out of the 16 regions, the Ahafo and Western North regions did not get any female representation.
In the Greater Accra Region, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey led the pack of eight females nominated for the various MMDCEs.
Mrs Sackey is the nominee for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to replace Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah.
The other assemblies in the Greater Accra Region with women nominees are Ablekuma Central, Ada East, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ga East, La Nkwantanan Madina and Tema West.
In the Ashanti Region, four females were nominated for Obuasi East, Sekyere South, Atwima Nwabiagya, Ahafo Ano North and Sekyere South.
In the North East, two females, Zuwera Nasiru and Rashida Mahama were nominated for the Chereponi and East Mamprugu.
However, the nomination of Madam Nasiru has led to some supporters of the New Patriotic Party vandalising the party’s office, reports Mohammed Fugu.
The angry supporters stormed the party’s constituency office, broke into it and vandalised everything.
They also set some party property including structures and paraphernalia on fire. The youth are said to be registering their displeasure with the nomination of the Madam Zuweira Mada Nashiru who they said was not their preferred candidate.
Concerns
According to them, the nominee was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency and the daughter of Hajia Mary Nakobu, a former DCE for the area in the erstwhile John Mahama regime.
One of the aggrieved supporters, Adam Munkaila, told the Daily Graphic that “we cannot trust the loyalty of Madam Zuweira because she is a well-known NDC member”.
Other regions
In the Eastern Region, five females got the presidential nod for positions with Madam Margaret Darko as candidate for the Suhum Municipal Assembly.
The Central Region got three females while the Bono and Bono East had one female each for the Tain and Nkoranza South districts.
The Western Region had two females while the Volta Region got one female nominee and Upper West getting three.
In the Upper East Region, three females got lucky with their nominations while the Savannah, Oti and Northern regions had three, two and one female nominations, respectively.