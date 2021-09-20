Tsunami in Bono Region as President nominates MDCEs

Only three out of the current 12 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Bono Region has been renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their positions.
They are Kofi Adjei, Berekum East Municipal, Iddrisu Oatarra, Dormaa Central Municipal, and Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, Dormaa East.
For the Sunyani East Municipal, which has remained vacant since the President appointed Ms Justina Owusu-Banahene as the Bono Regional Minister this year, a former Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Ansu Kumi, has been nominated for the position.
One retained
Out of the 12 persons nominated for MDCE positions, only one person, Dr Lucy Acheampong, a retired educationist, is a female.
This is in contrast to the nominations made by the President during his first term in office during which three out of the 12 were females.
The rest of the nominees in the region are Emmanuel Adane, Banda; Dominic Oppong, Berekum West; Francis Kwadwo Oppong, Dormaa West; Solomon Owusu, Jaman North; Andrews Bediako, Jaman South Municipal; Evans Kusi Boadum Sunyani West; Dr Lucy Acheampong, Tain; and Alex Oduro Damoah, Wenchi Municipal.
Bono East
The story was not different in the Bono East Region where only four out of the incumbent MDCEs were renominated.
They are Edward Owusu, Atebubu-Amantin, John Nyaba, Sene West, Diana Attaa Kusiwaa, Nkoranza South Municipal, who is the only female nominee, and Joshua Kwaku Abonkra, Pru East.
In the Ahafo Region, however, only one — Osei Bonsu of the Asunafo South District — out of the six current MDCEs was dropped.
He has been replaced by Frank Adusei Poku.
The rest of the nominees are Anthony Mensah, Asutifi North; Robert Dwomo Mensah, Asutifi South; Ernest Kwarteng, Tano North; and Collins Offinam-Takyi, Tano South.