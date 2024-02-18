Next article: How the right amount of caffeine unlocks lifelong benefits for your body and mind

Mytle Health donates to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Mytle Health LLC, a healthcare advocacy group operating in both Ghana and the United States, demonstrated significant support by making a generous cash donation to the Medical and Therapeutic Department of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The undisclosed amount provided by Mytle Health LLC will be utilized to procure mattresses for 62 beds, thereby enhancing the hospital's capacity to efficiently transfer patients from the Emergency Unit to appropriate wards.

Initially focused on assisting families with medical expenses, Mytle Health adapted its approach to addressing a more pressing need identified by the hospital, thereby ensuring sustained benefits to patient care.

"This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact on healthcare accessibility," remarked Mr. Kojo De-Graft, Founding Partner of Mytle Health LLC, emphasizing the enduring and significant advantages of their contribution.

The term "No bed syndrome" gained prominence in 2018 to depict the severe shortage of beds and mattresses in healthcare facilities nationwide, resulting in numerous patients being denied essential care, often with tragic consequences.

Mrs. Augusta Aninakwah Gyimah, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, expressed profound gratitude for the donation from Mytle Health, recognizing it as timely support for the Medical Block at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Prof. Albert Akpalu, a neurologist, also extended his appreciation to Mytle Health LLC for their support, acknowledging that these services will enable Korle-Bu to fulfil its mandate to the public effectively.

