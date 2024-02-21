Dr. Okoe-Boye to launch book on Ghana's COVID-19 experience

Donald Ato Dapatem Health Feb - 21 - 2024 , 08:03

A book chronicling Ghana's journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, authored by the former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, is set to be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra on March 20, 2024.

Titled "Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana's COVID-19 Story - A Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith, and Fortune," the book goes beyond recounting the nation's experience to offer strategies and approaches for handling future pandemics.

With a foreword by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the 370-page book aims to document Ghana's response to the pandemic comprehensively. Dr. Okoe-Boye, who is now the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority and has been nominated as the Minister of Health pending Parliamentary approval, announced this during a courtesy call on the new Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lt. General Thomas Oppong-Preprah, at Burma Camp.

Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasized the importance of capturing Ghana's COVID-19 experience for future generations. He highlighted the crucial role played by the military during the pandemic, recalling their frontline efforts in distributing essential supplies to hospitals across the country.

Reflecting on his ties to the military, Dr. Okoe-Boye revealed his contribution to the construction of a two-story administrative block named after his mother, Mary Adjetey, at the 48 Field Engineers School of the Ghana Armed Forces. This facility aims to provide better working conditions for teachers and improve educational infrastructure.

Lt. General Oppong-Preprah commended Dr. Okoe-Boye for his contributions during the pandemic and stressed the need for military preparedness for future outbreaks. He proposed the establishment of a well-trained and well-equipped Bio-Medical Unit to ensure a swift response to future health crises, pledging the military's collaboration with the Ministry of Health in this regard.