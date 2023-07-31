Zoomlion starts refuse dumps evacuation in Central Region

Daily Graphic Jul - 31 - 2023 , 10:46

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDCEs) in the Central Region, has started evacuating huge dumping sites in the region.

The intervention is to improve sanitation and related issues.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the waste management company undertaking the evacuation, said the nationwide exercise was targeted at unauthorised places where refuse had been dumped.

The company added that the directive was in line with the vision of the current government's clean Ghana agenda of resolving sanitation challenges across the country.

The exercise saw the evacuation of an over 25-year-old refuse site at Essikafo Amba Nntem in Mankessim, creating a serene environment in the area.

A visit to the site revealed that Zoomlion Ghana Ltd was prepared and ready for the exercise.

The company deployed trucks, excavators and technical expertise to convey the rubbish to its final dumping site at Awoyaa in the municipality.

Natives

The Mfantseman Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Eric Pizzass Mensah, said the illegality was mostly perpetuated by natives of the community who did not patronise the authorised dumping sites by creating theirs.

He, however, assured the public that the assembly had acquired a dumping site to manage and control waste in the municipality.

The residents expressed satisfaction that the biggest cause of discomfort in the community had been dealt with.