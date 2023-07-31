622 Students benefit from sanitary pads

Daily Graphic Jul - 31 - 2023 , 10:35

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has presented a five-month supply of sanitary pads to 622 first-year students of the Tamale Girls Senior High School on behalf of the Rosa Foundation-Africa.

The foundation's sanitary pads initiative aims to improve menstrual hygiene and reduce the risk of infection among young schoolgirls.

Research has shown that some girls abandon school due to their inability to access menstrual products.

Support

Mrs Mogtari and her family foundation have pledged to support the 622 students until they complete their three-year programme.

She underscored the importance of menstrual products for young girls' education and how such donations would reduce the financial burden on families.

She used the occasion to urge the students to be disciplined, studious, well-prepared and take their studies seriously for the country’s future.

The Rosa Foundation-Africa was founded to empower and promote the girl child, striving to do for others what they cannot do for themselves.

Over the years, the foundation has provided furniture for schools in the Upper West Region, Eastern and Savanna regions and is donating sanitary supplies to girls in senior high schools.

Foundation

Supported by Movie Producer and Actress Kafui Danku, officials of the Rosa Foundation- Africa and school management, Mrs Mogtari said the sanitary pads initiative was expected to positively impact the health, education and well-being of countless girls and women in Ghana.

“We have undertaken this particular project, to among others, keep our girls in school, as well as encourage others to go to school daily,” Mrs Mogtari said.

.