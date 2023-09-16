Yilo Krobo divisional chief supports basic schools

Ezekiel E. Sottie Sep - 16 - 2023 , 16:15

A Divisional Chief of Okper in Yilo Krobo, Nene Anyenorgu Agor IX, has presented 90 bags of cement, 30 pieces of plywood, packs of roofing sheets, footballs and volleyballs to six public basic schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The presentation was part of his contribution towards quality education delivery in schools in the municipality.

The beneficiary schools included the Pleyo Municipal Assembly Primary School, Sikabeng Municipal Assembly Primary and Junior High School, Somanya Municipal Assembly Primary School, Somanya Roman Catholic Primary and Somanya Roman Catholic Junior High A&B schools, as well as the Ogome Anglican Primary School.

Nene Anyernorgu Agor, who was accompanied by some of his elders, Asafoatse Djatatui Ohuapo Dum II, Matse Tse George and Weku Matse Agor, among others, for the presentation, said education was key in our modern-day life and the state of the schools he visited needed assistance as some of the structures of the schools were in deplorable states.

“My visitation and the presentation of the items to the beneficiary schools together with my elders is born out of my strong will and desire to help improve quality teaching and learning and also to encourage the young future generation within my division.

“The items that we have donated are to help address some of the infrastructure needs of the various beneficiary schools. I also inspected uncompleted primary buildings we started at Pleyo and Sikabeng a year ago, which we shall complete later,” Nene Anyenorgu Agor gave an assurance.

Encouragement

“Do not be discouraged by the deplorable nature of your school buildings, furniture and other learning materials. I am assuring you that as a Divisional Chief of Okper where your schools are located, I shall use my position to bring the needed developments to your school to be at par with other schools both inside and outside Yilo Krobo,” he urged the pupils.

Nene Anyenorgu Agor thanked his elders who supported him in one way or another for making the donations and encouraged them to continue to support him on the development agenda course for the schools.

He also lauded the education directorate for the good work they were doing and invited Yilo Krobo citizens both home and abroad to support the education directorate to move education, especially at the basic level, forward for their own good.

The Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Education, Rev. Peter Attah Bilson, on behalf of the directorate, expressed his profound gratitude to the divisional chief and his team for their generosity towards quality education delivery in the municipality.

He said the government alone could not bear the whole responsibility of education; hence, the need for support as offered by the divisional chief and his team.