Family appeals to IGP over former Goaso Krontihene’s death

Nana Konadu Agyeman Sep - 16 - 2023 , 15:27

The family of the former Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Kumah Yenhyira, has appealed to the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for speedy investigations to resolve the cause of death of their kinsman.

The family urged the police to collaborate with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to undertake a comprehensive investigation to bring to book any persons involved in Nana Yenhyira’s death.

In a statement issued and copied to the Daily Graphic last Thursday, the Head of the family, Nana Kwadwo Osei Mensah, said there was evidence that the Krontihene was “brutalised under inhumane condition before his death”.

“This can never be seen or believed to be an attack from someone who wanted to steal from his farm or rob him. His death is premeditated, well calculated and executed by certain people who do not see eye-to-eye with Akora Kwadwo (Nana Yenhyira),” it said.

The statement said the incidence leading to the “callous” death of the former Krontihene of Goaso might be linked to the chieftaincy conflict which had been lingering for some time now and currently before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Yenhyira was said to have petitioned the Asantehene concerning some chieftaincy issues in the traditional area.

The statement said on the day the case was to be heard by the Asantehene, Nana Yenhyira died under bizarre circumstances at the Ayomso forest, where he had gone to farm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

He did not return home, and so a search party was organised by both family and friends to look for him.

The search continued into days, with series of announcements made on radio stations and information centres across the towns and communities around the Goaso Traditional Area and its environs.

The statement said the family later received the news of the death of the former Krontihene after his lifeless body was found on his farm, a place the search party had searched several times when he went missing.

Appeal to Asantehene

“Upon visiting the lifeless body, we saw him lying in a supine position with several marks of violence and blood all over his body, which we suspect foul play,” the statement said.

“As a family, we do not want to take the law into our own hands, but a delay in investigations could push the family to conduct its own investigation; even if we could afford the services of private investigators, we shall do so.

“The family do not want to accuse anyone for now, but whoever did this thing to us should know that we are going to cast our nets wide in order to search for the needed information and present same to the police in their investigations,” it added.

The family also called on the Asantehene to continue with the case brought before him by “our dear Nana Kwadwo Kumah Yenhyira as the family members have much interest in it,” it said.