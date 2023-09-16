MTN presents over GH¢34.6m as dividend to SSNIT

Justice Agbenorsi Sep - 16 - 2023 , 14:45

THE nation’s telecommunication giant, MTN, has presented a cheque for GH¢34.6 million as dividend to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

This brings to GH¢103.1million, the total amount of dividend paid to the SSNIT since MTN listed on the stock market in 2018. It also covers the final dividend for 2022, and the interim dividend for 2023.

Chief Finance Officer of MTN, Antoinette Kwofie, led a delegation to present the cheque to the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, in Accra yesterday.

Largest shareholder

Ms Kwofie said since MTN listed on the stock exchange, the SSNIT had been the largest Ghanaian shareholder.

She said the company was excited to pay the dividend to the SSNIT to support its strategic mandate of providing income security to workers in the country.

Ms Kwofie, however, entreated the management of the SSNIT to increase its stake in MTN shares.

She expressed gratitude to the SSNIT for its continued support and partnership with MTN, adding “we look forward to achieving our medium term to long term targets together”.

Ms Kwofie urged the public to keep fate with MTN as her outfit was committed to building sustainable business in the country.

“We have a can do spirit, so, no matter the headways, we keep the customer at the core of what we do and we seek to improve on the quality we provide to our customers,” she added.

Gratitude

For his part, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, expressed gratitude to MTN for their encouraging performance over the years. He added that “we took a decision in 2018 to invest in MTN and so far, we are not disappointed”.

“We wish it was more, we know that you are committed to growing the company and, therefore, we will stay with you”, he said.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said the SSNIT would continue to work with MTN not only as a shareholder, but for the ultimate development of the country.

He also emphasised that his outfit was committed to ensuring that workers retired in comfort and in dignity.