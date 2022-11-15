World Vision provides 2 Ashanti Region schools boreholes

World Vision Ghana, a child-focused Christian relief, development and advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working in Ghana, has constructed two mechanised boreholes for two schools in the Ashanti Region.
The move is part of efforts to provide safe drinking water for deprived communities.
The beneficiary schools are the Wiawso D/A School and Kona D/A 1 School in the Ahafo-Ano South and Sekyere-South districts respectively.
Before this intervention, the over 600 pupils of the two schools always lost contact hours because they were left with no option but to go home to drink water any time they felt thirsty.
Estimated at $12,000, the facility is the result of a collaborative work between the NGO and Societe General Bank, with support from the Otumfuo Foundation.
Beneficiaries
One of the beneficiaries, a class six pupil of the Kona D/A 1 School, Adom Boateng, told the Daily Graphic that the water facility was a dream come true.
“We used to drink from Wewe, a stream near our school. For some time now, our only closest source of drinking water has been polluted by illegal miners,” he bemoaned.
He said the inauguration of the new facility would go a long way to help them improve upon their academic activities since they would no longer have to lose contact hours in search of potable water.
There was also joy at the Wiawso D/A School, where it was observed that the pupils, authorities and the community at large were all beaming with smiles as the borehole facility was handed over.
A form one tutor of the school, Peter Danso, was lost for words as he tried to express his heartfelt gratitude to the donors of the water facility.
He said in the past, he used to punish students who excused themselves from class, but he later realised it was through no fault of theirs.
“But some also then took advantage of the water situation and never returned to school after break time,” Mr Danso recalled.
Social responsibility
In a brief remark during the handover of the facilities to the schools at Kona in the Ashanti Region last Friday, the WASH Programmes Manager for World Vision Ghana, Robei L. Wamisho, said the provision of the facility formed part of its corporate social responsibility to the people, mostly the deprived ones.
“Water is life; and potable water for deprived communities is one of our main objectives,” he said and gave an assurance of their continuous benevolence to the people as far as their well-being was concerned.
“This partnership is a testimony to the continued efforts of World Vision Ghana to provide safe drinking water for children and rural communities,” he stated.
Also present were the Kontihene of Kona, Nana Ofori Adesi; the Managing Director of Societe General Bank, Hakim Ouzzani; and the Executive Director of the Otumfuo Foundation, Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh, who expressed satisfaction about the timely completion of the facilities and commended the contractors.
Commendation
On behalf of the people of Kona, Nana Adesi commended the organisations for their timely assistance and gave an assurance that the traditional authority would ensure that the facility was put to good use.
He called on other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the community since it lacked other essential facilities such as a decent place of convenience.