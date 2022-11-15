Turkish organisation assists poor women in Koforidua

A philanthropic organisation based in Turkey, TUDEC Development, has presented food items to the aged and other vulnerable persons within the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.
In all, 200 men and women in that catchment area had packages containing rice, vegetable oil and other food items, including vegetables.
At a ceremony to present the food items in Koforidua last Sunday, the President of TUDEC Development, Cafer Tepeli, said he was happy to be in Koforidua for the second time to make the presentation.
God’s direction
According to Mr Tepeli, as directed by God to help the poor, needy and vulnerable in society, TUDEC Development had, “taken the challenge to assist such unfortunate people in communities and towns”.
"It is not good for those with the means to be unconcerned about the plight of the needy who have no food to eat in this current economic hardship.
"If we are wealthy and do not offer kindness to these men and women, God will not be happy with us and will not even forgive us on the day of judgement," Mr Tepeli stated.
Welfare promotion
The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, who partnered TUDEC Development to cater for the needs of the vulnerable, said the donation was expected to help promote the welfare of women and men, especially the less privileged in society.
Economic crisis
Mr Baafi said despite the economic crisis, they had to see to it that food was made available to those who could not afford to purchase it.
Some of such persons, Mr Baafi indicated, were the aged and other vulnerable people who benefited from the package.
"We want to make them happy by putting smiles back on their faces," the MP stated.
Underprivileged
Mr Baafi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, gave an assurance that such largesse would continue to enable the underprivileged to be at home.
Two of the beneficiary women, Naana Lucy Darko and Elizabeth Boadi, expressed their appreciation to the donors, saying the food items would support them a lot.
They prayed for God’s blessings for Mr Tepeli and Mr Baafi for providing them with food.
