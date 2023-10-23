World Scout Bureau and Ghana Scout Association seek government support

Kweku Zurek Oct - 23 - 2023 , 12:16

Representatives from the World Scout Bureau (WSB), a global youth movement organization, in collaboration with local partners, the Ghana Scout Association (GSA), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif in Accra on Monday, October 16, 2023.

The purpose of the visit, attended by Mr. Pius Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), and other executives, was to formally introduce the GSA to the minister and request his support for their projects.

Additionally, it aimed to update the minister on their activities in Ghana and globally, while appealing for government assistance with their initiatives.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif praised the officials for their visit and encouraged more collaboration between the bureau and the government to promote youth movements in the country. He affirmed the government's commitment to supporting the GSA and its global partners in fulfilling their mandates.

“We are available for any assistance that will make the group successful while managing available resources to impact on youth activities,” he emphasized.

He underscored that the youth constitute the majority of the population and reiterated the government's dedication to aiding them in contributing to the economic growth through their endeavors.

Mr. Frederick Tutu Kama Kama, the African Regional Director of the WSB, spoke on behalf of Mr. Armando Diego, the Vice Chairperson of the Scout Committee of the WSB. He expressed their delight in visiting the country to initiate collaborative efforts towards the official recognition of GSA by the government.

He highlighted that the GSA has received certification and recognition from the global body as the sole official scout group in Ghana, and stressed the importance of providing support to help them fulfill their mission.

He reported that they had successfully increased their membership to over 22,000 and emphasized the need for funding and resources to sustain their activities and assist youth in achieving their goals.

He also advised the GSA to address any managerial challenges, ensure accountability, and present a united front to receive the necessary support.

Mr. Pius Hadzide, NYA CEO, encouraged the GSA to identify partners and stakeholders within the youth ecosystem to expand their activities. He acknowledged the contributions of the scout movement and expressed the NYA's readiness to collaborate with all partners to ensure their progress.

He appealed to the WSB to support the local chapter with the payment of dues and other incentives. He further encouraged the GSA to actively seek support, assuring them of the NYA's readiness to complement their efforts.

The Chief Commissioner for the GSA, Mr. Louis Anopong Okyere, expressed gratitude to the WSB for their assistance, stating that their visit would significantly enhance the promotion of their activities in Ghana.