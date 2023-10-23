Who are those coup mongers in Ghana, Kan Dapaah urged to give details

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 23 - 2023 , 11:17

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah to come out with details of alleged coup mongers and those he claims are promoting coup d’état in Ghana.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah at a disinformation conference in Accra last week, accused some individuals in academia, civil society, and the media of actively exploiting their influence to promote a coup and destabilize the country.

He described the trend as worrying and a threat to Ghana's democracy.

According to him, the development is a matter of serious concern not only to security operatives but to all citizens as the country nears the polls in December 2024.

Give details on coup mongers

Reacting in a radio interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Kwame Asante called for details on those the minister claimed were promoting the coup in Ghana.

He stressed that the comment by Mr Kan Dapaah is “a serious statement” that needs to be investigated.

“He talks about the issue of some callers, civil society, and the media serving as coup mongers, promoting a coup in this country and that’s a serious statement.

He therefore urged the minister to “muster the courage and name names, name institutions, individuals who are the coup mongers and it is the first duty of him as Minister of State who believes in democracy and who supports the constitution. He should name names for the world to know them,” Dr. Asante emphasised.

Ghana is a democratic country

He added that since Ghana is a country of laws and its democracy hinges on law, the national security minister should trigger the legal processes and make sure that Ghana’s democracy is preserved and protected at all times.

“This country is a country of laws and democracy hinges on law. So if there are individuals, civil society groups and the group that he has defined are in this country and they want to subvert the democratic will of the people through coup-mongering. What is preventing the Minister from triggering the legal processes and making sure that democracy is preserved and protected at all times?” he questioned

UG-UTAG reacts to Minister’s coup comment

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana (UG) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has stated that the by Mr Kan Dapaah is an attempt to gag their members.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Monday morning (Oct 23), the UG-UTAG Secretary, Dr. Jerry Joe Harrisons described the minister’s comments as "undemocratic".

“As far as we are concerned there are laws that govern misinformation and disinformation. So the Minister believes that people within academia who are individuals who have broken the law must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“To create the impression that academics can no longer be able to speak their minds on national issues is unfortunate. We think that this is a deliberate ploy to gag individuals who want to speak on certain national issues. It has the potential to create fear and panic among our members and we think that this is not good for our democracy,” Dr. Harrisons stated.