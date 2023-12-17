Woman dies from stray bullet during Police anti-robbery operation in Pigfarm

GraphicOnline Dec - 17 - 2023 , 07:43

In a sombre press release dated December 16, 2023, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Headquarters has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of a lady who lost her life during an anti-robbery operation conducted in Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra.

The operation, aimed at apprehending a criminal gang responsible for a series of robberies, took a tragic turn on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

During the operation, which resulted in the arrest of two gang members, an unfortunate incident occurred when a stray bullet accidentally struck a lady in the vicinity.

Efforts were made to promptly transport her to the hospital, but, regrettably, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. In adherence to procedural protocols, the body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Police leadership has shown its commitment to supporting the bereaved family during these difficult times, as emphasized in the press release. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, expressed the sincerest and deepest condolences of the Police Service to the grieving family.

The anti-robbery operation, which has been ongoing for some time, seeks to apprehend the remaining members of the criminal gang. The Police Service assured the public that the operation will continue until all members are brought to justice.

In light of this unfortunate incident, the Police Service acknowledged the gravity of the situation and reiterated its commitment to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the lady's tragic demise. The release emphasizes the Police's dedication to transparency and accountability in all its operations.

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, the Police urged calm and cooperation while promising a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The statement concluded with the Police Service expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family affected by this regrettable event.