Weija-Gbawe MCE wins African Public Service Award in Health & Sanitation

Kweku Zurek Dec - 17 - 2023 , 13:52

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, has emerged victorious, clinching the coveted African Public Service Optimum (APSO) Award in Health and Sanitation.

The ceremony, organized by Business Executive Limited, took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, December 15, 2023. Renowned individuals across various sectors were recognized for their exceptional contributions.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Health Campaign Ghana (HCG) after the award presentation, MCE Kumor, as he is fondly called, extended special appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, for her unwavering support to the assembly throughout his tenure.

"I am incredibly humbled and grateful for winning this continental accolade! This achievement wouldn't be possible without the invaluable contribution of every individual who believed in my vision and relentlessly worked to translate it into reality," remarked MCE PKB Kumor. He further motivated his dedicated team to leverage this momentum to achieve even greater heights in the future.

Elaborating on the factors that led to his well-deserved win, MCE PKB Kumor highlighted the construction of seven health facilities, including a state-of-the-art 40-bed children's hospital, during his administration. These facilities played a crucial role in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic when Weija-Gbawe was one of the epicentres in the country.

In the realm of sanitation, MCE PKB Kumor attributed his success to the implementation of various initiatives, including prudent management of proper waste disposal systems, providing litter bins to minimize indiscriminate waste dumping, organizing monthly clean-up exercises, and championing "Operation Clean Your Frontage," an initiative introduced by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

The African Public Service Optimum Awards (APSO) recognizes and celebrates high-caliber professionals within public institutions, agencies, and state-owned enterprises across Africa.

It emphasizes the critical need for excellence and innovation within the public sector to propel Africa's ongoing socioeconomic transformation and establish the continent as an equal partner on the global stage.