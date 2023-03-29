Why ECG disconnected the Osu Police Barracks from power supply

GraphicOnline Mar - 29 - 2023 , 06:24

The national revenue mobilization taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power supply to three blocks at the Police Barracks in Osu, Accra, due to an illegal connection.

During a routine check to recover debts owed by customers, the task force discovered the unlawful connection, which involved the direct connection of power without a meter.

The manager in charge of external communications at ECG, Laila Abubakari, stated that the disconnection is part of a national exercise to collect monies owed to ECG by customers and to verify the condition of all meters.

“Since it’s an illegal connection, we have the first right to disconnect before we deal with issues,” she said.

The police will have to settle their bill for the past 12 months before power can be restored.

“The Ghana police would have to come to ECG where a bill will be generated for them covering a period of 12 months,” she added.

“The administration block also owes, but due to security implications, we’ve spared that facility while we discuss further the amount involved. We consider the police accommodation facilities (blocks) a general facility hence the disconnection”.

The disconnection exercise is part of a month-long national effort aimed at retrieving GH¢5.7 billion on their books.