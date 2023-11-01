Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA test and says he has no regrets marrying Gifty Dzamesi

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 01 - 2023 , 11:16

Asamoah Gyan has explained why he decided to annul his marriage to Gifty Sandra Dzamesi and says he has no regrets going into that marriage, because it was a personal choice to marry her.

During the marriage, a lot of things came up, which I didn't even want to talk about, so many years, but I decided to do the needful because of how things were being unraveled, I did my own investigations and saw the truth and I took it to court, Asamoah Gyan said in a radio interview with Accra based Asempa FM.

Gyan said he got a lot of evidence to support his petition in court asking for an annulment of the marriage.

Explaining, Asamoah said there were a lot of things which were not going well in the marriage. "The reason why we went to the court was that, I annulled the marriage and my wish has been granted, because the things I unraveled were the truth."

Answering a question as to whether he will re-marry, Asamoah Gyan giggled and said he was currently concentrating on taking care of his children, "and that is the most important thing. I am very, very happy with my life, I am a family man, my children like and love me and I also love and like all of them and so that is where my focus is."

He said his worry was the ups and downs in the process of the annulment in the last five years and the court found a consistency in the petition I filed.

Gifty Gyan was already married and was not divorced before she met Asamoah Gyan and she did not tell Asamoah.

So that was the ground upon which Asamoah Gyan petitioned the Accra High Court to annul the marriage, Baffour Gyan, a senior brother of Asamoah has said.

The court has therefore agreed with Asamoah Gyan and subsequently annulled the marriage.

Reacting to the court ruling on Tuesday [Oct 31, 2023], Baffour Gyan in a separate radio interview said he was surprised the public was trying to overturn the narrative.

It is rather our "victory" he said in the radio interview.

He said Asamoah Gyan filed the petition about five years ago asking the court to annul the marriage because Gifty was not frank with him about her previous marriage, she was not divorced and therefore had deceived Asamoah Gyan.

The judgment is therefore based on Gifty's deception about her previous marriage, he stated.

The court therefore denied Gifty's alimony claim, rejected her bid for a share in Asamoah Gyan's businesses and dismissed her claims on certain properties.

However, the court awarded her properties, already gifted her by Asamoah Gyan and ordered him to pay GH¢25,000 monthly as child support, acknowledging him as the father of their three children.

On the property issue, Baffour Gyan explained that the house at Spintex in Accra, was a house Asamoah Gyan bought for Gifty and even registered it in her name. That is where Gifty lives with the kids.

In addition to that, the gas station at Tema [Prampram], was a plot of land Gifty bought to use as a gas filling station, that was also registered in her name.

On the cars, he said it is an Infiniti and a BMW which have been given to Gifty.

Background

The Accra High Court on Tuesday settled the legal tussle between former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan in relation to properties. The marriage has been annulled after Asamoah Gyan petitioned the court to annul the marriage.

Gifty Gyan is now entitled to a house in the United Kingdom, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station and two vehicles.

The court, presided over by Hafisata Ameleboba JA, held that Gifty was entitled to a share in Asamoah Gyan’s property based on her substantial contribution.

The court held that since Gifty has contributed in kind to the acquisition of the properties, by being the one who solely catered for the children and lived with the children whilst the Petitioner [Asamoah Gyan] plied his trade, she was entitled to a share and therefore granted her; a UK property, a gas station at Prampram, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex already purchased for her before the marriage in 2013 and two cars.

Maintenance fee

Additionally, the court, granted a maintenance fee of GH¢25,000 a month to be paid to Gifty but declined the relief as to the payment of alimony.

The Ghanaian football legend filed for divorce at the High Court and denied fathering their three children, demanding a DNA test.

Asamoah Gyan is the father of his wife’s three children

However, after a successful conduct of the DNA, the results revealed that all the kids were the biological children of Asamoah Gyan.

In its judgment, the court held per the evidence that a paper marriage in 2002 by Gifty at the time when she was 17 years old was not a ground for declaring a marriage void but held the same marriage to be valid and still subsisting.

Consequently, a decree of nullity was issued, annulling the marriage between Asamoah Gyan and Gifty Gyan, celebrated in 2013.

The court also held that the uncontroverted evidence on record shows that the parties have been in an amorous relationship since 2003 and had two children prior to their decision to formalize their union through ordinance marriage.

As regards her substantial contribution for a share in Asamoah Gyan’s property, the court held that since she has contributed in kind to the acquisition of the properties, by being the one who solely catered for the children and lived with the children whilst the Petitioner plied his trade, she was entitled to a share and therefore granted her; a UK property, Gas station at prampram, 4 bedroom house at Spintex already purchased for her before the marriage in 2013 and two cars.