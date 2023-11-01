Clamping down on charlatans and spiritualists, police arrest pastor and 'watchman' [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 01 - 2023 , 10:10

Watch how a pastor and a security man engaged in charlatan spiritualism were busted at Abuakwa near Kumasi.

The pastor, Stephen Appiah Kubi claiming to be a pastor for over 25-years under the church name, Everlasting Jesus Power Miracle Church located at Abuakwa Maakro planned with the security man to deceive patrons of their services.

Watch the video below