Clamping down on charlatans and spiritualists, police arrest pastor and 'watchman' [VIDEO]
Graphic.com.gh
Watch how a pastor and a security man engaged in charlatan spiritualism were busted at Abuakwa near Kumasi.
The pastor, Stephen Appiah Kubi claiming to be a pastor for over 25-years under the church name, Everlasting Jesus Power Miracle Church located at Abuakwa Maakro planned with the security man to deceive patrons of their services.
Watch the video below
Clamping down on charlatans and spiritualists, police arrest pastor and 'watchman' [VIDEO] https://t.co/NIQBt4JfQF pic.twitter.com/Bgxdz6m8do— DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 1, 2023