Clamping down on charlatans and spiritualists, police arrest pastor and 'watchman' [VIDEO]

Watch how a pastor and a security man engaged in charlatan spiritualism were busted at Abuakwa near Kumasi.

The pastor, Stephen Appiah Kubi claiming to be a pastor for over 25-years under the church name, Everlasting Jesus Power Miracle Church  located at Abuakwa Maakro planned with the security man to deceive patrons of their services.

