We’re committed to caring for environment — GNPC boss

Daily Graphic Jun - 26 - 2023 , 06:15

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, has reiterated the corporation’s commitment to care for the environment through its activities.

He said as an organisation which respected and abided by the various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, the national oil company would continue to engage and participate in all national activities geared towards environmental sustainability, including the Green Ghana Campaign.

It is for this reason Mr Danquah led his management and staff last Friday to plant trees on the premises of the GNPC head office in Tema.

He said the corporation remained vested in the responsible, sustainable exploration of Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources and expressed the belief that the tree planting exercise, beyond its direct impact on SDG 15, had tremendous positive effects on all 17 of the global goals, hence its involvement in the drive.

“Our ability to thrive as humans is intricately woven with our ability to safeguard our environment and this is why we find value in replenishing Mother Nature today by planting these trees,” he said.

Commitment

Offering further proof of GNPC’s commitment to ensuring that its operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the people of Ghana, Mr Danquah said the corporation had kicked off the GNPC Going Green (3G) initiative aimed at adding to nature’s conservancy and improving environmental sustainability.

The initiative, which is championed by the Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Department and the Integrated Energy Team (IET) at GNPC, seeks to raise awareness of the importance of collective action to combating climate change and its negative effect on society and to educate all on the significance of growing trees as one of the simplest, most effective strategies to reducing the impact of carbon emissions and restoring the natural ecosystem.

Floodwater

Reiterating the importance of the exercise,the General Manager, Human Resource & Administration at GNPC, Prof. Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah, said: “Cities and towns are getting washed away by floodwater, putting our lives and livelihoods in jeopardy because human activities have replaced vegetal cover with concrete and, thus, the need to engage in such environmental practices.”

Guided by the HSE and Integrated Energy Team, the GNPC CEO led the planting of five tree seedlings with over 250 other seedlings of avocado, orange, mango, oil palm and coconut distributed to staff to encourage participation in promoting environmental well-being and the preservation of nature in their respective localities.