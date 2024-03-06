"We should be looking forward to better times" - Prez. Akufo-Addo in 67th Independence Day speech

Kweku Zurek Mar - 06 - 2024 , 15:16

In his address commemorating Ghana's 67th Independence Day today in Koforidua, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated Ghana's resilience in navigating through challenging economic circumstances.

Reflecting on the nation's journey, President Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of upholding and transmitting cherished national values across generations. He underscored the necessity of collective pride in Ghanaian identity and values.

Addressing the economic challenges encountered by the nation, the President acknowledged the hardships endured but expressed optimism for brighter prospects ahead. He urged citizens to remain hopeful, indicating that Ghana has overcome the worst of its economic trials.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every generation,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst, and we should be looking forward to better times.

“We still have a lot more to learn especially when it comes to the tolerance of opposing views. But we also know that we dare not relapse, as there are many examples of countries that have disintegrated into chaos as a result of disputed elections".

While acknowledging the vital role of free speech in a democratic society, President Akufo-Addo cautioned against its unrestricted exercise. He stressed the importance of learning from past experiences, particularly in the context of political discourse, urging greater tolerance for diverse perspectives, especially in the lead-up to the December elections.

Recognizing the transformative impact of technology on electoral transparency, the President highlighted the risks associated with the proliferation of misinformation. He stressed the need for vigilance in safeguarding the integrity of public opinion amid technological advancements.

In assessing the state of free speech and media freedom in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the progress made. While affirming the vibrant diversity of voices in public discourse, he also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of civic engagement and dialogue.

He stated, “When it comes to free speech and vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well. There is no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject, even though we still have more work to do on elevating the quality of public discourse".