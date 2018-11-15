Watch Live the 2019 Budget Reading

BY: Graphic.com.gh
The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is presenting the 2019 Budget and Economic Policy in Parliament in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution today, Thursday, 15 November 2018.

The budget presentation will be followed by a post-budget workshop and the consideration of the sectoral budget estimates by the various committees of parliament.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his government has cleaned up the “big mess” it inherited in the economy, following which the current outlook is pointing in the right direction.

He stressed that already the gloomy economic indicators it inherited had been turned around and, therefore, the 2019 budget statement would reflect the hope the people had in the government and the future of the country.

Watch the live stream below;