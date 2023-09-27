Volta, Oti Regional Peace Councils honour peace ambassador

Daily Graphic Sep - 27 - 2023 , 06:51

The Volta and Oti Regional Peace Councils have jointly honoured the National Peace Ambassador of Ghana, Clemence Gyato, for his contribution to promoting and sustaining peace in the two regions.

The “Champion of Peace” honour was conferred on him at the 2023 Volta and Oti International Day of Peace Summit held in Hohoe.

It was on the theme: "Actions for Peace: Celebrating Champions of Peace".

The summit was part of this year’s celebrations of the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21 every year.

Celebration

The summit also celebrated chiefs, government officials, peace ambassadors and journalists who were honoured as Champions of Peace for aiding the Volta and Oti Regional Peace Councils’ intervention in promoting peace in the regions, especially the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict resolution process.

Mr Gyato, who was one of the recipients of the Champion of Peace honour, was lauded by the Volta Regional Peace Council for his efforts in promoting national cohesion and conflict resolution.

A citation in recognition of Mr Gyato’s peace service in the Volta and Oti regions said: “Thank you for your remarkable efforts in promoting peace in the Volta and Oti regions.

Your generous financial support and personal involvement in the Regional Peace Council’s intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict improved inter-communal relationships.

Sincere thanks from the Volta Regional Peace Council.”

Receiving the award, Mr Gyato expressed gratitude for the honour conferred on him and was elated about the improving relationships between the people of Alavanyo-Nkonya and added that he would continue to work relentlessly to sustain peace among the two communities.



Programmes

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Lesta, who was also honoured at the summit, said such programmes had been carefully orchestrated by the National Peace Council to recognise individuals who had contributed to sustainable peace in the Volta and Oti regions.

"As we reflect upon the journey of seeking a peaceful society, I am reminded of the significant strides we have taken in improving inter-communal relationships, particularly during our intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict.

"Undoubtedly, it was a challenging time marked by violence and division along the way; however, through our joint efforts, support and facilitation, we have witnessed positive changes," he said.

Decrease

Dr Yao Lesta noted the decrease in violence in Alavanyo-Nkonya communities, which was a testament to the power of collaboration and the spirit of peace among its people.

Among the dignitaries present at the International Day of Peace Summit were Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who was the Special Guest of Honour; the Paramount Chief of Alavanyo Traditional Area, Togbega Attakora VII; the Paramount Chief of Nkyonya Wurupong, Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, and the Vice- President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Okoforobour Baffour Kwame Asante II.

The others were the Paramount Queen of Alavanyo, Mama Amettor Hoebuadzu II, the Paramount Queen of Nkonya-Aheankro, Nana Otubea II, among other royalties from neighbouring communities and representatives of the National Chief Imam.